M. Night Shyamalan l’uscita di Glass, sequel di Unbreakable - Il Predestinato e Split

26/04/2017 | News
M. Night Shyamalan ha annunciato che presto entrerà in produzione la sua nuova pellicola dal titolo Glass. Tramite la sua pagina Twitter il regista ha svelato che il film sarà il sequel di Unbreakable - Il Predestinato e Split, le due opere uscite rispettivamente nel 2000 e nel 2015, e chiuderà in pratica la trilogia.

Questo l’annuncio di M. Night Shyamalan: “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.

La produzione sarà affidata alla Universal Pictures e alla Blumhouse Pictures. L’uscita è fissata per il 18 Gennaio 2018.

