Oscar 2018: ecco tutte le nomination!

News





24/01/2018 |

In attesa di sapere a chi verranno assegnati gli Oscar della novantesima edizione che si terrà a Los Angeles il prossimo 4 Marzo, ecco svelate tutte le nomination. A dominare è stato il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro, La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water, che ha conquistato la bellezza di 13 candidature. Il podio delle nomination è completato da Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan (8) e da Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh (7). Quattro nomination, invece, per Chiamami Col Tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino.

MIGLIORE FILM

Chiamami Col Tuo Nome (Luca Guadagnino)

L'Ora Più Buia (Joe Wright)

Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)

Scappa - Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

Il Filo Nascosto (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Post (Steven Spielberg)

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)

Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

MIGLIORE REGIA

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Scappa - Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Il Filo Nascosto)

Guillermo del Toro (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)

MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Daniel Day-Lewis (Il Filo Nascosto)

Timothée Chalamet (Chiamami Col Tuo Nome)

Daniel Kaluuya (Scappa - Get Out)

Gary Oldman (L'Ora Più Buia)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Sally Hawkins (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (Io, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (Tutti i Soldi del Mondo)

Sam Rockwell (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mary J Blide (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (Io, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Il Filo Nascosto)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Blade Runner 2049

L'Ora Più Buia

Dunkirk

Mudbound

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Io, Tonya

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIORE FILM ANIMATO

Baby Boss

The Bread Winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Strong Island

Last man in Aleppo

MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO - CORTOMETRAGGIO

Edith+Annie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knight Skills

Traffic Stop

MIGLIORE FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Una Donna Fantastica (Cile)

L’Insulto (Libano)

Loveless (Russia)

Corpo e Anima (Ungheria)

The Square (Svezia)

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO (LIVE ACTION)

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote

MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO SONORO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi

MIGLIORE SONORO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

La Bella e la Bestia

Blade Runner 2049

L’Ora Più Buia

Dunkirk

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Blade Runner 2049

Guardiani della Galassia: volume 2

Kong: Skull island

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi

The War - Il Pianeta delle Scimmie

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

La Bella e la Bestia

L’Ora Più Buia

Il Filo Nascosto

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

MIGLIORE MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

L'Ora Più Buia

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Dunkirk

Il Filo Nascosto

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi

Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

Mystery of Love (Chiamami Col Tuo Nome)

Remember me (Coco)

Stand up for something (Marshall)

This is me (The Greatest Showman)

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

The Big Sick

Scappa - Get Out

Lady Bird

La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Chiamami Col Tuo Nome

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Lou