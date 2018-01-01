Oscar 2018: ecco tutte le nomination!

In attesa di sapere a chi verranno assegnati gli Oscar della novantesima edizione che si terrà a Los Angeles il prossimo 4 Marzo, ecco svelate tutte le nomination. A dominare è stato il nuovo film di Guillermo del Toro, La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water, che ha conquistato la bellezza di 13 candidature. Il podio delle nomination è completato da Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan (8) e da Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh (7). Quattro nomination, invece, per Chiamami Col Tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino.
MIGLIORE FILM
Chiamami Col Tuo Nome (Luca Guadagnino)
L'Ora Più Buia (Joe Wright)
Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)
Scappa - Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
Il Filo Nascosto (Paul Thomas Anderson)
The Post (Steven Spielberg)
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
MIGLIORE REGIA
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Scappa - Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Il Filo Nascosto)
Guillermo del Toro (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Daniel Day-Lewis (Il Filo Nascosto)
Timothée Chalamet (Chiamami Col Tuo Nome)
Daniel Kaluuya (Scappa - Get Out)
Gary Oldman (L'Ora Più Buia)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Sally Hawkins (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (Io, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (Tutti i Soldi del Mondo)
Sam Rockwell (Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mary J Blide (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (Io, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Il Filo Nascosto)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water)
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
Blade Runner 2049
L'Ora Più Buia
Dunkirk
Mudbound
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Io, Tonya
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIORE FILM ANIMATO
Baby Boss
The Bread Winner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Strong Island
Last man in Aleppo
MIGLIORE DOCUMENTARIO - CORTOMETRAGGIO
Edith+Annie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knight Skills
Traffic Stop
MIGLIORE FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
Una Donna Fantastica (Cile)
L’Insulto (Libano)
Loveless (Russia)
Corpo e Anima (Ungheria)
The Square (Svezia)
MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO (LIVE ACTION)
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote
MIGLIORE MONTAGGIO SONORO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi
MIGLIORE SONORO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
La Bella e la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
L’Ora Più Buia
Dunkirk
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
Blade Runner 2049
Guardiani della Galassia: volume 2
Kong: Skull island
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi
The War - Il Pianeta delle Scimmie
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
La Bella e la Bestia
L’Ora Più Buia
Il Filo Nascosto
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
MIGLIORE MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
L'Ora Più Buia
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
Dunkirk
Il Filo Nascosto
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi
Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE
Mystery of Love (Chiamami Col Tuo Nome)
Remember me (Coco)
Stand up for something (Marshall)
This is me (The Greatest Showman)
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
The Big Sick
Scappa - Get Out
Lady Bird
La Forma dell'Acqua - The Shape of Water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Chiamami Col Tuo Nome
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
MIGLIORE CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Lou