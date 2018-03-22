Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy. Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina o cliccando qualunque suo elemento acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

Liam Neeson in trattative per recitare nello spin-off di Men in Black

23/05/2018 | News
Liam Neeson in trattative per recitare nello spin-off di Men in Black

Un grosso nome è stato accostato allo spin-off di Men in Black. Stiamo parlando di Liam Neeson, attore protagonista di alcuni action-thriller quali Run All Night - Una notte per sopravvivere e il franchise Taken.

F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious e Straight Outta Compton) è il regista mentre nel cast troviamo anche Chris Hemsworth e Tessa Thompson.

La pellicola della Sony Pictures ha una sceneggiatura scritta da Matt Holloway.

Il film uscirà a maggio 2019.

ALTRE NOTIZIE

 

Facebook  Twitter  Invia ad un amico  Condividi su OK Notizie 
 

Notizie in evidenza

Collabora con Voto 10
AA IMMOBILIARE - Agenzia e Servizi Immobiliari - Gestioni immobili, compra-vendita, ristrutturazioni, stime, locazioni, permute
Seguici su Facebook Seguici su Google Plus Seguici su Twitter
Seguici su YouTube Registrati alla nostra Community Abbonati al nostro feed rss


1 It
2 Monster Family
3 Blade Runner 2049

TOP 10 Film Italia al 20/10/2017

1 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
2 Geostorm
3 Auguri per la tua morte

TOP 10 Film Usa al 20/10/2017

I CINEMA DELLA TUA PROVINCIA

Advertising   Chi siamo   Collabora con Noi   Cookie Policy   Privacy   Termini e Condizioni d'Uso   Web TV  
 
Registrati   Login    HOME
Cerca
powered by Romavirtuale.com