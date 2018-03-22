Liam Neeson in trattative per recitare nello spin-off di Men in Black

News





Un grosso nome è stato accostato allo spin-off di Men in Black. Stiamo parlando di Liam Neeson, attore protagonista di alcuni action-thriller quali Run All Night - Una notte per sopravvivere e il franchise Taken.



F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious e Straight Outta Compton) è il regista mentre nel cast troviamo anche Chris Hemsworth e Tessa Thompson.



La pellicola della Sony Pictures ha una sceneggiatura scritta da Matt Holloway.



Il film uscirà a maggio 2019.