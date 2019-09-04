Chris Pratt parla di Ghost Draft e annuncia il nuovo titolo del film

Tramite Instagram Chris Pratt ha annunciato che il prossimo film che lo vedrà coinvolto, Ghost Draft, non avrà più quel titolo. Nel post pubblicato dall'attore c'è la spiegazione: "Per la prima volta sarò produttore esecutivo di un film! E finalmente posso postare un qualcosa su di lui! Il titolo Ghostdraft lo abbiamo dovuto accantonare per varie ragioni cosi abbiamo iniziato a valutare diverse opzioni".
Pratt ha pubblicato poi tutti i possibili titoli, molti dei quali ironici, presi in considerazione:
Generation Alien
World War A
Generation Gone
Saving private Ryaalien
WWZ2 but with As not Zs
HORIZON WHITESPIKE
HERO movie brought to you by Verizon
JUrassic Draft
GENERATION Draft
Miller genuine Draft
City Slickers
Alien Dawn
Rapture Dawn
Apocalypse Dawn
Hero Dawn
Destiny war
Saving tomorrow
The Tomorrow War
E l'ultimo, The Tomorrow War, è stato quello scelto ufficialmente dalla produzione.
La regia di questo action-sci-fi movie è affidata a Chris McKay mentre Zach Dean ha scritto la sceneggiatura.
Insieme a Pratt recitano nel ilm Yvonne Strahovski e J.K. Simmons.
