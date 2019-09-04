Questo sito o gli strumenti terzi da questo utilizzati si avvalgono di cookie necessari al funzionamento ed utili alle finalità illustrate nella cookie policy. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie, consulta la cookie policy. Chiudendo questo banner, scorrendo questa pagina o cliccando qualunque suo elemento acconsenti all'uso dei cookie.

Chris Pratt parla di Ghost Draft e annuncia il nuovo titolo del film

11/11/2019 | News
Chris Pratt parla di Ghost Draft e annuncia il nuovo titolo del film

Tramite Instagram Chris Pratt ha annunciato che il prossimo film che lo vedrà coinvolto, Ghost Draft, non avrà più quel titolo. Nel post pubblicato dall'attore c'è la spiegazione: "Per la prima volta sarò produttore esecutivo di un film! E finalmente posso postare un qualcosa su di lui! Il titolo Ghostdraft lo abbiamo dovuto accantonare per varie ragioni cosi abbiamo iniziato a valutare diverse opzioni".
 
Pratt ha pubblicato poi tutti i possibili titoli, molti dei quali ironici, presi in considerazione:
 
Generation Alien
World War A
Generation Gone
Saving private Ryaalien
WWZ2 but with As not Zs
HORIZON WHITESPIKE
HERO movie brought to you by Verizon
JUrassic Draft
GENERATION Draft
Miller genuine Draft
City Slickers
Alien Dawn
Rapture Dawn
Apocalypse Dawn
Hero Dawn
Destiny war
Saving tomorrow
The Tomorrow War
 
E l'ultimo, The Tomorrow War, è stato quello scelto ufficialmente dalla produzione. 
 
La regia di questo action-sci-fi movie è affidata a Chris McKay mentre Zach Dean ha scritto la sceneggiatura.

Insieme a Pratt recitano nel ilm Yvonne Strahovski e J.K. Simmons.

ALTRE NOTIZIE

 

Facebook  Twitter  Invia ad un amico  Condividi su OK Notizie 
 

Notizie in evidenza

Collabora con Voto 10
AA IMMOBILIARE - Agenzia e Servizi Immobiliari - Gestioni immobili, compra-vendita, ristrutturazioni, stime, locazioni, permute
Seguici su Facebook Seguici su Google Plus Seguici su Twitter
Seguici su YouTube Registrati alla nostra Community Abbonati al nostro feed rss


1 It
2 Monster Family
3 Blade Runner 2049

TOP 10 Film Italia al 20/10/2017

1 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
2 Geostorm
3 Auguri per la tua morte

TOP 10 Film Usa al 20/10/2017

I CINEMA DELLA TUA PROVINCIA

Advertising   Chi siamo   Collabora con Noi   Cookie Policy   Privacy   Termini e Condizioni d'Uso   Web TV  
 
Cerca
powered by Roma Virtuale :: Web Agency