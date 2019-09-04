Chris Pratt parla di Ghost Draft e annuncia il nuovo titolo del film

News





11/11/2019

Tramite Instagram Chris Pratt ha annunciato che il prossimo film che lo vedrà coinvolto, Ghost Draft, non avrà più quel titolo. Nel post pubblicato dall'attore c'è la spiegazione: "Per la prima volta sarò produttore esecutivo di un film! E finalmente posso postare un qualcosa su di lui! Il titolo Ghostdraft lo abbiamo dovuto accantonare per varie ragioni cosi abbiamo iniziato a valutare diverse opzioni".

Pratt ha pubblicato poi tutti i possibili titoli, molti dei quali ironici, presi in considerazione:

Generation Alien

World War A

Generation Gone

Saving private Ryaalien

WWZ2 but with As not Zs

HORIZON WHITESPIKE

HERO movie brought to you by Verizon

JUrassic Draft

GENERATION Draft

Miller genuine Draft

City Slickers

Alien Dawn

Rapture Dawn

Apocalypse Dawn

Hero Dawn

Destiny war

Saving tomorrow

The Tomorrow War

E l'ultimo, The Tomorrow War, è stato quello scelto ufficialmente dalla produzione.

La regia di questo action-sci-fi movie è affidata a Chris McKay mentre Zach Dean ha scritto la sceneggiatura.



Insieme a Pratt recitano nel ilm Yvonne Strahovski e J.K. Simmons.