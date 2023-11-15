Oscar 2024: tra le nomination c'è Io Capitano di Garrone

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Il Ragazzo e l'Airone di Hayao Miyazaki e Toshio Suzuki, Elemental di Peter Sohn e Denise Ream, Nimona di Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan e Julie Zackary, Robot Dreams di Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé e Sandra Tapia Díaz, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller e Amy Pascal.

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

El Conde (Edward Lachman), Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto), Maestro (Matthew Libatique), Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema), Povere Creature! (Robbie Ryan).

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Jaqueline Durran (Barbie), Jaqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon), Janty Yates e Dave Crossman (Napoleon), Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer), Holly Waddington (Povere Creature!).

MIGLIOR REGIA

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Bobi Wine - The people's president (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp e John Battsek), The eternal memory, Four daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania e Nadim Cheikhrouah), To kill a tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe e David Oppenheim), 20 days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath).

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

The ABCs of Book Banning di Sheila Nevins e Trish Adlesic, The Barber of Little Rock di John Hoffman e Christine Turner, Island in Between di S. Leo Chiang e Jean Tsien, The Last Repair Shop di Ben Proudfoot e Kris Bowers, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó di Sean Wang e Sam Davis.

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Anatomia di una caduta (Laurent Sénéchal), The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (Kevin Tent), Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker), Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame), Povere creature! (Yorgos Mavropsaridis).

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE





Justine Triet (Anatomia di una caduta), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Yorgos Lanthimos (Povere Creature!), La Zona d'interesse (Jonathan Glazer).